Lutra lutra otters scupper large-scale apartment plan for Limerick

Plans for a large scale ‘build to rent’ and student accommodation development in Limerick City have been scuppered due to uncertainty over its impact on Lutra lutra otters.

An Bord Pleanála refused permission to plans by Revington Developments Ltd for 363 build-to-rent apartments, 61 student apartments totalling 189 student bed spaces and 18 ‘executive’ houses at Canal Bank, Pa Healy Rd, Limerick.

The scheme, which also includes retail units on a site 800m north east of Limerick City centre, was to include seven apartment blocks.

In refusing planning permission for the development, An Bord Pleanála said it was precluded from granting permission due to inadequate information provided by the developers on the impact of the development on Lutra lutra (or European) otters in the lower River Shannon Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

It is the second time the appeals board has refused planning permission to Revington for a scheme at the site on nature conservation issues, having previously refused permission for a similar development in May 2020.

The firm lodged its current planning application in May 2022, but with the adoption of the Limerick Development Plan 2022-2028, the appeals board has extended the grounds for refusal.

The appeals board points out the development plan states that tall buildings outside the city centre will only be permitted at designated centres.

An Bord Pleanála said the site was not identified as one to support a tall building and is not located in an area where densities in excess of 100 units per hectare are encouraged.

In the absence of a material contravention statement for the scheme, the board said a grant of planning permission would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development.

The appeals board has pointed out the land-use zoning of the site is ‘New Residential’, and retail is not allowed.

The board concluded it was precluded from granting planning permission where the proposed development, or part of it, materially contravenes the development in relation to the zoning of the land.

It also refused planning permission on the grounds it was not satisfied base on the information submitted that the scheme would not give rise to flooding elsewhere.

In its report, Limerick City and County Council recommended that planning permission be granted.

However as part of her 127 page report, the senior An Bord Pleanála planning inspector in the case, Mary MacMahon, noted the council report has been overtaken by the new development plan.