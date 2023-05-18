Port of Cork in talks with Government over 'floatels' for asylum seekers

The Port of Cork Company says it has been in talks with the Government about the possibility of sheltering people seeking international protection in so-called 'floatels' in the city.

Earlier this week, the Department of Integration confirmed that officials had been exploring the option of sheltering refugees on 'floatels' and cruise ships in a bid to alleviate what it described as a "severe accommodation shortage.”

As reported in the Irish Examiner, the Department also said that the International Protection Procurement Service (IPPS) had been in contact with other jurisdictions to learn more about their experiences of housing international protection applicants in such accommodation.

In a statement, a department spokesperson said it was "working hard on alternative solutions that will allow it to shelter people in the time ahead, including offers of floating accommodation." It said it has also consulted the Maritime Unit at the Department of Transport on the matter.

This afternoon, a spokesperson for the Port of Cork confirmed to the Irish Examiner that that IPPS has engaged with the port in relation to "the provision of facilities to accommodate international protection applicants".

"These discussions are at a very early stage and no definite location has been identified at present," the spokesperson said.

Government officials are said to be examining what the British government has done in Dorset, where it has used a three-story barge to house hundreds of asylum seekers.

It comes as the Government confirmed there are more beds for asylum seekers to come on stream this week. At Leaders' Question on Wednesday, Justice Minister Simon Harris said the Government is working “on an hourly basis” to come up with solutions to the accommodation crisis for asylum seekers.

He confirmed that Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman intends to open 350 additional beds this week before adding that financial assistance will be offered to communities that are housing asylum seekers. Mr Harris said the Government will announce a €50m fund which will see every county receive a level of funding.

Earlier on Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he will “give consideration” to the possibility of visiting Inch, Co. Clare, to meet with local residents to hear their concerns about the accommodating of international protection applicants in Magowna House Hotel.