Harris: Government intends to open 350 more beds for asylum seekers this week

There are 350 beds for asylum seekers to come on stream this week, it has been confirmed as the Government continued to face criticism over the “chaotic” response to the crisis and the lack of communication with communities.

In the Dáil, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns raised the fact the manager of Magowna House Hotel in Inch, Co. Clare, knew for three months that asylum seekers would be staying there, but “nobody else was told”.

“Not even Clare Immigrant Support Centre who have been providing outreach services for refugees for more than 30 years was told,” she said.

Ms Cairns said the Government is presiding over “an increasingly chaotic response to the crisis”. She added there are real fears that the “shameful and violent” incident at Sandwith Street on Friday, during which asylum seekers’ belongings were burnt, will be repeated.

Ms Cairns noted that Junior Minister for Integration, Joe O’Brien, drafted proposals in January to recruit a team for community engagement, however the plans were stalled once sent to the Taoiseach’s department.

“Two years into this crisis, there is still no strategy to engage with communities housing refugees,” she said.

Ms Cairns questioned how Mr O’Brien can help when his plans are “put on hold”, before adding that it “appears that Minister O’Gorman is on his own". Taking Leaders' Questions, Justice Minister Simon Harris said the Government is working “on an hourly basis” to come up with solutions.

He confirmed that Mr O’Gorman intends to open 350 additional beds this week before adding that financial assistance will be offered to communities that are housing asylum seekers. Mr Harris said the Government will announce a €50m fund which will see every county receive a level of funding.

'Pulling their weight'

Ms Cairns questioned if other government ministers are “pulling their weight”.

“Nobody is underestimating the task that Roderic O’Gorman has,” she said before adding that “he and his staff seem to be very much alone in this.”

“He has repeatedly implored cabinet colleagues to locate accommodation, and at one time when he put out one of those calls one department, that was defence, came back with one location,” she said.

Mr Harris said every department and every person has contributed to the national effort. “We are making real progress but we’ve got to be honest with people, there isn’t one singular thing we can do and this requires hourly work across Government and that is in place,” he said.