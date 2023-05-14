Overwhelmed emergency departments struggling with number of drug-related cases

Over-stretched emergency departments are finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the number of drug-related cases presenting at Emergency Departments.

The Citizens Assembly on Drugs is visiting treatment centres in Dublin this morning to meet service users and staff.

The team of 100 members will visit Coolmine Treatment Centre and Merchant's Quay Ireland to learn more about the lived experience of drug use.

Addressing the assembly this weekend, emergency physician Dr Chris Luke said dealing with the consequences of drug taking is putting severe pressure on the system.

He said that EDs are completely overwhelmed in every town and city in the country.

The busiest times for patients presenting with drug-related issues are the afternoon and evening.

"These people are coming in to already bursting emergency departments and that immediately makes it more difficult," said Dr Luke.

"The number one problem is that we are already packed out. Drug issues can be very difficult to deal with as a result."

For every ten people who take cocaine on a night out, one or more will proceed into severe cocaine-related delirium, agitation, and violence, Dr Luke explained.

In some cases, a person can suffer an acute stroke, heart attack, or seizure.

The Citizens Assembly on Drugs is examining the changes that could be made to reduce the impact of illegal drugs on society.

There are more than 100 people are taking part in the current assembly which is expected to run until October when it votes on its recommendations.