Overwhelmed emergency departments struggling with number of drug-related cases

Overwhelmed emergency departments struggling with number of drug-related cases

The busiest times for patients presenting with drug-related issues are the afternoon and evening. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 11:27
Michelle McGlynn

Over-stretched emergency departments are finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the number of drug-related cases presenting at Emergency Departments.

The Citizens Assembly on Drugs is visiting treatment centres in Dublin this morning to meet service users and staff.

The team of 100 members will visit Coolmine Treatment Centre and Merchant's Quay Ireland to learn more about the lived experience of drug use.

Addressing the assembly this weekend, emergency physician Dr Chris Luke said dealing with the consequences of drug taking is putting severe pressure on the system.

He said that EDs are completely overwhelmed in every town and city in the country.

The busiest times for patients presenting with drug-related issues are the afternoon and evening.

"These people are coming in to already bursting emergency departments and that immediately makes it more difficult," said Dr Luke.

"The number one problem is that we are already packed out. Drug issues can be very difficult to deal with as a result."

For every ten people who take cocaine on a night out, one or more will proceed into severe cocaine-related delirium, agitation, and violence, Dr Luke explained.

In some cases, a person can suffer an acute stroke, heart attack, or seizure.

The Citizens Assembly on Drugs is examining the changes that could be made to reduce the impact of illegal drugs on society.

There are more than 100 people are taking part in the current assembly which is expected to run until October when it votes on its recommendations.

Read More

Society looking down on drug users 'through a pint glass', Citizens' Assembly hears

More in this section

Bernard Phelan returns home after seven-month stint in Iranian prison Bernard Phelan returns home after seven-month stint in Iranian prison
Military accident Man dies following crash involving tractor and motorcycle
'Scuffle' at fresh anti-migrant protest in Dublin 'Scuffle' at fresh anti-migrant protest in Dublin
Drugs
<p>President of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland John Clendennen (Conor McCabe/PA)</p>

Almost three-quarters of non-Dublin pubs say they have recovered from pandemic

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd