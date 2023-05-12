Cork City traffic diversions due to movement of MRI unit from Mercy Hospital

Cork City will see traffic diversions early on Sunday morning due to the movement of a unit from Mercy University Hospital.
Henry St will close on Sunday at 5am and remain that way until 2pm.
It's part of a traffic management plan to facilitate the removal and transport of a temporary MRI unit from the Mercy to Rosslare Port, where it will be shipped to the UK.
The temporary MRI unit was in place to facilitate the development works of two additional inpatient wards (30 beds) and two new state-of-the-art theatres and prevent disruption of MRI services for patients.
This work is now completed and the MRI service has relocated back to its original site on the Sheares Street side of Mercy University Hospital.
Pedestrian traffic will be restricted within the surrounding locality of the crane being used to remove the temporary mobile MRI unit.
Motorists using the main Cork to Rosslare road on Sunday have also been advised to be aware of the convoy moving the large MRI unit.