New traffic plan outlined amid major works on Cork City streets

The works are to upgrade footpaths and public lighting, as well as provide new bus stops and shelters and to resurface roads
To allow for works on Coburg Street, Bridge Street and MacCurtain Street new traffic arrangements will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 06:00
Rebecca Laffan

New traffic plans are to be introduced in Cork City in the coming weeks to facilitate work on three streets.

The new plans are to allow for ongoing construction works on the upgrading of the public realm in Coburg Street, Bridge Street, and MacCurtain Street areas.

The works are to upgrade footpaths and public lighting, as well as provide new bus stops and shelters and to resurface roads.

Coburg Street will close to through traffic from Tuesday, January 31, though access to local businesses and homes will remain, as will emergency access to the street.

Traffic coming from Leitrim Street will be able to continue up Hardwick Street and onto Wellington Road, or will exit on to Devonshire Street with the option to turn right towards Blackpool or left towards the city centre.

The council stated that "some new set-down spaces will be provided on Leitrim Street to allow parents to drop and collect school children and to support short-term parking so motorists can access nearby businesses". 

Access to local businesses and homes on Coburg Street will remain, as will emergency access to the street.

All other traffic should follow the signed diversion routes, a video detailing the diversion routes is available here.

Localised lane restrictions will continue on Bridge Street for the duration of construction, and works will also progress onto the northern footpath of MacCurtain Street.

According to the council, the MacCurtain Street Public Transport Scheme, which is funded by the National Transport Authority, has delivered the following over the past year:

  • New signalised junction on Devonshire Street, facilitating safer pedestrian access from MacCurtain Street area to Shandon area;
  • One kilometre of new cycle lanes providing connectivity to the wider cycle network from Shandon Street to the Marina via dedicated cycling facilities;
  • Over 1,800m of resurfaced roadway;
  • Over 9,600 sq m of public realm and footpath upgrades;
  • Upgrades to 11 traffic signalised junctions and pedestrian crossings;
  • Seven new bus stops operational, three of these with new shelters provided for passenger comfort;
  • New northbound lane on Brian Boru Bridge and Brian Boru Street;
  • New right turn lane from the N20 onto Mulgrave Road.

"Cork City Council and its contractors wish to thank the public for their ongoing patience as this next phase of the works is undertaken," a council spokesperson said. 

