Man shot in the abdomen in early morning attack in Cork city 

A man drove himself to Cork University Hospital this morning after being shot in the abdomen near the Maxol Station on Glasheen Road on the southside of Cork city.

The shooting happened shortly after 5am. It is understood the man was walking towards his car when he was shot. He has now undergone emergency surgery but is in a stable condition. It is unclear how many times he was shot.