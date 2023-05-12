Man shot in the abdomen in early morning attack in Cork city 

A man drove himself to Cork University Hospital this morning after being shot in the abdomen near the Maxol Station on Glasheen Road on the southside of Cork city.
The shooting happened shortly after 5am. It is understood the man was walking towards his car when he was shot. He has now undergone emergency surgery but is in a stable condition. It is unclear how many times he was shot.
A section of Glasheen Road has been cordoned off as gardaí carry out a technical examination of the scene.
No arrests have been made so far and a motive for the shooting has not yet been established. An incident room has been set up at Togher Garda station.
Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork City between 5am and 5.45am this morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating Gardaí.
Any road users with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," a spokesperson said.