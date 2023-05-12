Man shot in the abdomen in early morning attack in Cork city 

Victim, who is believed to be in his early 40s, was able to drive himself to the nearby Cork University Hospital where he has undergone surgery
Man shot in the abdomen in early morning attack in Cork city 

Garda stock image

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 08:36
Imasha Costa

A man drove himself to Cork University Hospital this morning after being shot in the abdomen near the Maxol Station on Glasheen Road on the southside of Cork city.

CORK

Your home for a collection of news, views, sports and business reporting from - and specifically about - the Cork region.

The shooting happened shortly after 5am. It is understood the man was walking towards his car when he was shot. He has now undergone emergency surgery but is in a stable condition. It is unclear how many times he was shot.

A section of Glasheen Road has been cordoned off as gardaí carry out a technical examination of the scene. 

No arrests have been made so far and a motive for the shooting has not yet been established. An incident room has been set up at Togher Garda station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork City between 5am and 5.45am this morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating Gardaí. 

Any road users with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," a spokesperson said. 

More in this section

Man arrested after suspected stabbing in Skibbereen Man arrested after suspected stabbing in Skibbereen
Cork family launches fundraiser as Sarah, 6, faces blindness Cork family launches fundraiser as Sarah, 6, faces blindness
Asylum seekers in tented accommodation in Clare centre tops 100 Asylum seekers in tented accommodation in Clare centre tops 100
#Cork - NewsGardai
Man shot in the abdomen in early morning attack in Cork city 

Joey Carbery marries long-term partner Robyn Flanagan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd