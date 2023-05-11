Locals appeal permission for more than 70 homes on Kinsale GAA land

Planning permission granted by Cork County Council for 71 new houses on Kinsale GAA Grounds has been appealed by locals to An Bord Pleanála.

Your home for a collection of news, views, sports and business reporting from - and specifically about - the Cork region.

The plans for the site off the Bandon Road in the town would see the removal of existing changing rooms, a ball alley and other facilities to replace them with the new homes as well as vehicle and pedestrian access to the site. The proposed new housing development comes at a time when homes in the area are changing hands at prices well and above the national average.

The Eircode covering Kinsale, P17, has consistently had among the most expensive median house prices in the country outside of Dublin. In February 2023, the median price for a dwelling bought in the Kinsale area was €430,000.

Planning consultants McCutcheon Halley said that the design of the proposed residential development was informed by the “significant demand for housing in the area”, with the relocation of the Kinsale GAA club to nearby lands.

“The primary aim of the proposed development is to create a living environment that responds to market demands and provides well-built quality houses that will meet the future needs of the residents of Kinsale,” it said.

“The application to redevelop the existing GAA facility in the town by the applicant Park Developments (Dublin) Ltd will also help to enable and fund the new and improved GAA facilities proposed for the town.”

A number of issues were initially raised by council planners, but a senior planner said in March that “all outstanding matters to do with the layout have been resolved”. “On balance, having regard to all submissions made, the overall scheme proposed offers a sustainable residential environment with a mix of house types at an appropriate scale,” he said, adding that the timing of commencing the development will be dictated by the delivery of alternative GAA facilities at another location.

Having initially lodged submissions on the original planning application, a number of locals have now submitted appeals to An Bord Pleanála. One appeal, which said it had over 75 signatures, detailed its concerns under nine separate headings.

This included a non-availability of planning documents in a timely manner, and claims the development would result in a traffic hazard and have an adverse impact on adjoining properties.

“The local area is clearly in danger of residential over-population given the volume of housing already approved/under approval for Abbey Fort and, seen as a whole, the development of the GAA grounds will negatively impact the lives of local people and wildlife,” they said.

“In addition, given the very high elevation of this proposed development, on top of a gill with no trees, the skyline of Kinsale looking from the harbour, Charles Fort and the High Road will be dramatically and negatively affected with the apexes of the houses domineering the vista rather than the outline of the hill top.” This, it was argued, would be detrimental to the town character.

Another who lodged a submission claimed that developers “appear to be building homes for immediate profit without any regard for the impact on other residents locally and within the town of Kinsale”.

An Bord Pleanála has set a due date of September 4 for its decision. However, it has consistently missed target dates for some time now, so a decision may not be forthcoming until well beyond this date.