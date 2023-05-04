It might cost €4.75m, but Kinsale's coastal Sprayfield just might be Munster's loveliest  property package

|
Sandycove, Kinsale
|
€4.75m
|
Size
|
311 sq m (3,350 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4 + 1
|
Bathrooms
|
3 + 1
|
BER
|
D1
IS Sprayfield the loveliest property mix to come to the Munster property market in quite some time?
The 250-year-old Georgian villa, on the coastal outskirts of Kinsale, is on 40 private acres with organic gardens, small woodland and half a mile of sea frontage, and comes with outbuildings, a tennis court, a wine cave, views as lovely at night as by day, stables and paddocks for ponies, horses and donkeys… and it is all beautiful, simple as.
But, if you can afford the €4.75m, give or take, for Sprayfield, you can presumably afford to play the odd round of golf at your rather exclusive “local” club, where helicopters are a regular way of arriving for many of its high net worth, well-shod aficionados.
Might some of its high-flying fans even drop in by chopper for a property viewing at Sprayfield? It’s entirely possible: Kinsale has the highest “hit” rate of multi-million euro sums being paid for the best “des-res” options, up to and over €5m in a number of cases of late. Sprayfield is up there with the very best of them, and better than many, thanks to its land and oceanside setting.
If not coming by helicopter, the covetousness begins as soon as you drive up to the simple entry gates to the privately-set Georgian property, likely to have been built as a hunting lodge, and as the avenue winds past mature Scots pines with the sea in the fullest of views rolling out underneath. Then, at its western boundary stands the evocative ruin of Courtaparteen Church, likely to be fading ever so slowly since the 17th century, gone into decline ever before the “stripling” Sprayfield came to match its moody setting.
“I think if you were to outline what could make the perfect home, Sprayfield could be it,” says Savills estate agent Michael O’Donovan in a voice mixing admiration and envy, on a tour of the house, gardens and grounds, one that could, had time permitted, have deliciously dragged on all day.
That it is gorgeous and a gem is in no doubt, adorned as it is by art and sculpture, and its condition is excellent, nudged up along through the centuries it’s been cradled on its tended grounds by a number of mindful owners, including a German family; the current Irish-American owners have been here since the 1990s, and are now set to trade down.
Sprayfield has all of its space over the one level, with expansive sea views from all of the principal day rooms and with three of the four bedrooms behind, facing the courtyard and groomed rear garden, with a pond with lilies by a stone building, draped in roses and flowering climbers, used as a wine store.
There’s an aged limestone columned entrance in the middle, with ornate fanlight over a sturdy, replacement solid door... the latter upgrade necessary given exposure to the Atlantic Ocean in the off-season… the name Sprayfield might be apt in the most elemental excesses.
The cove under Sprayfield and by Courtaparteen’s stone ruins and old cemetery isn’t, however, that easy to access, while there’s a cliff-fringing pathway out from the slipway at Sandycove itself and its
What’s seen too are the banks of PV solar panels providing up to 8kW of power, here for a good number of years as the owners were early adapters to ‘new’ technologies, whilst there’s also satellite internet, at speeds of up to 150mbs.
There’s a working original doorbell and internal bell set up, with a little box above the kitchen door with six small glass windows flagging what bell, in what room or outside, attention is being requested.
The living and drawing rooms have ceiling coving and roses, as does the hall, and the wood floors switch to plain carpet in the dining room.
You’d be hard pressed to decide what’s a favourite “red dot” spot for sitting at. The kitchen’s quite understated and timeless, but is made by the Aga’s warm presence. Then, there’s the sun room. How about dining room for gatherings? Or the calm reserve of the two (in)formal reception rooms? The view from the front door?
Among the bigger recent deals was the €2.35m paid for the contemporary designed Avalon, on two acres a half kilometre or so from Sprayfield, and Sandycove has its own clutch of €1m+sales, several yet to appear on the Price Register.
Savills’ Michael O’Donovan has also gone sale agreed locally on Pau Hana, a 371 sq m modern-quality build (2003) on 1.2 acres near Couraparteen, on 1.2 acres, understood to have made over its €1.65m guide, after international interest and bidding.