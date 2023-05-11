Asylum seekers in tented accommodation in Clare centre tops 100

The number of asylum seekers being accommodated in tented accommodation at Knockalisheen Accommodation Centre in southeast Clare currently tops 100.

New figures provided by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman show that there are 102 people currently being accommodated in tented accommodation at the site.

In written Dáil replies to Clare TD Violet Anne Wynne (Ind) on the issue, Mr O’Gorman has also stated that International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centres "are operating at full capacity across the accommodation system due to the record numbers of people arriving to Ireland seeking international protection”.

He said: “As of May 3, there were 593 International Protection applicants to whom, unfortunately, the department has been unable to offer accommodation.”

On the numbers being accommodated in tented accommodation, Mr O’Gorman stated that due to the unprecedented numbers seeking accommodation assistance, there has been a need for Ireland and many administrations across Europe to turn to movable structures such as tents and modular solutions to provide shelter and to prevent homelessness.

He said that tented accommodation was set up in three locations to provide additional emergency capacity in 2022 whilst more permanent accommodation could be sourced and contracted.

The accommodation was located in Athlone Accommodation Centre with a capacity for 175, Co Westmeath; Knockalisheen Accommodation Centre with capacity for 104, Co Clare; and, Johnston Marina Accommodation Centre with capacity for 40, Co Kerry.

He said: "The tented accommodation that was in use in the three locations was stood down for the winter period in November 2022. All residents from the three locations where temporary tented solutions were being used, were moved to more suitable IPAS accommodation at various locations.

He said: "However, the tented accommodation in Knockalisheen was re-commissioned in early January 2023 due to high arrival numbers over the Christmas period.

“While the priority must remain on providing shelter in as far as possible and the use of tents is required, the Department will endeavour ensure that the use of the tents is kept as short term as possible."