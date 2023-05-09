Concern for wellbeing of missing Limerick man

Calvin Downes, 25, was last seen on Tuesday morning, May 9, at around 8am.
Have you seen Calvin Downes? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 22:46
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Limerick man.

He was last spotted in the Clare Street area of Limerick city.

Calvin is described as being approximately 5'5" with a stocky build, brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Calvin's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Calvin's whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Missing people
