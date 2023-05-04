Busy East Cork road closed for two weeks but 'no sign of works'



Irish Water has been urged to take action as a busy road in East Cork has remained closed for two weeks despite locals saying no obvious works are being carried out.

The construction, which involves the laying of a pipe for a waste-water treatment plant, is causing traffic chaos and diversions for people living along the Carrigane-Ballyrichard road.

A section of that road was closed to allow for the work on the wastewater treatment plant in Midleton, which is over capacity. An overflow pipeline is being connected to a nearby plant in Carrigtwohill.

Cork County Council gave permission for a busy secondary road to be closed in order for the much-needed works to take place.

However, local Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said no workers have been seen in the area for at least two weeks and residents and business-owners are concerned.

He told the Irish Examiner there was no discussion as to why the work stopped.

"The residents and businesses are all concerned. The council allowed the road to be closed but there hasn’t been a worker around," he said.

"This was designed to allow for the development of the expansion of a much-needed residential development in Midleton.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said no workers have been seen in the area for at least two weeks and residents and business-owners are concerned. Picture: David Creedon

“They have to alleviate the problems for the plant to be effective, so they are piping the waste from Midleton to Carrigtwohill to allow for the overflow, because the capacity in Midleton is full. There is planning there for two pumping stations and a pipeline. But we don’t know what is going on."

He said there is now a five-mile stretch of road that has increased in traffic.

My primary concern is the fact those works have now ceased and nobody knows when they will reopen again.

In a statement last June, Irish Water said it was working with Cork County Council on a new construction contract for the development of new housing in the East Cork area.

The project was described as a “significant investment” and would take place over the next 18 months.

When contacted, the water utility said: “Construction works are continuing on the wastewater network project that involves two new wastewater pumping stations in the Water-rock area and the associated new pipework to Carrigtwohill.

“Works are being undertaken by our main works contractor GEDA Construction Ltd at two locations; the pump station sites and pipelaying areas.

"Significant progress has been made to date on constructing the main Water-rock pump station and the pipelines between Nordic Business Park and Carrigtwohill.

"Workload will vary at these locations over the course of the project and we will continue to liaise with the local community to limit any disruption during the works."

Cork County Council was contacted for a statement.