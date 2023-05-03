So intertwined in life, not even death could separate devoted Cork couple

A devoted couple married for 59 years have been buried together following their deaths 59 hours apart.

The grieving family of the late Joan and Matt Galvin shared precious memories during their funeral mass of two lives so wonderfully entwined, that not even death could keep them apart.

“Although she did keep him waiting for two days,” their son, Sean, quipped during the eulogy at Holy Trinity Church in Ballinspittle, Co. Cork, on Wednesday.

Matt, who was born on February 20, 1935, was raised in Cripple Hill, Ballinspittle, and farmed all his life, died in Cork University Hospital (CUH) with several members of his family at his bedside in the early hours of Saturday morning following a short illness. He was 88.

His beloved wife, Joan, who was born on April 1, 1941, and raised in nearby Timoleague, died at home at lunchtime on Monday, aged 82. She had been diagnosed with dementia some 12 years ago and her health had been deteriorating rapidly in recent weeks.

The family had just finalised their father’s funeral arrangements when they were called to their mother’s bedside on Monday to be with her as she passed away.

One of their sons, Matthew, told the Irish Examiner:

They were together for 59 years and there was 59 hours between their deaths. We think someone was looking over them last weekend.

One of their daughters-in-law, Yvonne, said: “I have never seen a couple so in love. And I think Matt just wasn’t going to leave without Joan.”

The couple met through mutual friends at a dance and were married on January 7, 1964, in Timoleague, settling in Matt’s father’s home place in Ballinspittle from 1966.

They went on to have 13 children — Paddy, Mary, Catherine, Matthew, Eileen, Denis, Michael, Martin, Joan, Tadgh, Sean, Gillian, but tragically baby John died just a few months after his birth.

In his eulogy, Sean praised his five sisters and brother Mike for their exceptional care which made it possible for their mother to remain at home, and close to their father, until the end.

He described his father as exceptionally outgoing, and involved in several organisations, from the FCA to the IFA, from Cork Marts to Barryroe Co-Op committee, and chairing the local community alert until this year. "His love of farming and family and all that went with it was central to everything he did," he said.

The late Matt and Joan Galvin were married on January 7, 1964, in Timoleague.

He said his mother was the quiet one who had a deadly wit. "She was the backbone of our family who always had a welcome and a cup of tea to everybody who called to the house."

Among the gifts brought to the altar by their grandchildren were a toy tractor to represent Matt's love of the land, his beloved cap, and a Courcey’s flag to represent his love of the parish and the organisations, a Kerry flag to represent Joan’s love of Killarney, and a heart to represent her as the heart of the family who kept the show on the road.

Matt cared for his wife throughout her illness, and she still recognised her family until very recently.

Yvonne said: “He could see it in her eyes. He would often feed her some chocolate buttons late at night, when she could still swallow. He would love those moments. It broke him when his own health deteriorated, and he wasn’t able to care for her as much as he wanted.”

The couple's remains were brought to Holy Trinity Church for requiem Mass on Wednesday. They were buried side-by-side afterwards in Templetrine Cemetery.