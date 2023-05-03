Clare County Council postpones plans to demolish six homes after backlash

A row of cottages on Francis Street in Ennis were set to be knocked to make way for a temporary carpark
Clare County Council postpones plans to demolish six homes after backlash

The council said the costs of refurbishment were 'deemed to be exorbitant and unviable' and are drafting plans for the six houses, which will be subject to public consultation. Picture: Clare Colleran Molloy

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 17:57
Alison O'Reilly

Clare County Council has temporarily postponed the proposed demolition of six houses in Ennis following  backlash from locals in recent weeks over the issue.

The row of cottages on Francis Street were set to be knocked to make way for a temporary carpark, while plans to redevelop the site got underway under the Ennis 2040 initiative.

The buildings were purchased by the council in 2022 for €850,000 and the area, which is close to a greenfield site, was earmarked for 45 housing units.

However, locals hit back saying the money would be better spent on upgrading the current buildings, some of which are derelict, and a series of protests got underway in the past month over the issue.

At Tuesday’s Ennis Municipal District meeting, the councils' director of service Carmel Kirby said the plans for Francis Street have now been paused over the concerns raised by locals.

The council said the costs of refurbishment were “deemed to be exorbitant and unviable” and are drafting plans for the six houses, which will be subject to public consultation.

In a statement, the council told the Irish Examiner, “The director of services reassured the members and the public that until such time as the mixed-use development is designed the six properties will not be demolished.

Ennis 2040 will appoint a design team very shortly to master plan the site with a view to delivering a modern, energy efficient mixed-use sustainable development which could potentially include up to 45 housing units. This will maximise the opportunity of the site for Ennis and its population and yield significantly higher numbers of residential units on the overall site.

However, local councillors and a campaign group remain firm in their stance saying the houses should be refurbished.

Local Independent Councillor Gerry Flynn, who is also chairman of Social Development Strategic Policy in Ennis, criticised the decisions as "we are in the middle of a housing crisis". 

"The site in Francis Street came into the housing section after they put out an EOI.

The council know they are wrong and I’m delighted with the support I am getting.

"And I am hopeful of a good turnout at the public meeting on Thursday evening, at the Templegate Hotel in Ennis at 6:30pm, organised by the Ennis Traders”.

Meanwhile, the Save Francis Street Alliance said they want a full reversal of the council’s decision and not just a pause.

In a statement, the group said, “Some members of the community fear that the Ennis 2040 DAC could be used to facilitate the transfer of publicly owned assets to private entities, a move that would be detrimental to the interests of the community."

Housing
