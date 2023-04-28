Young man drowns in swimming tragedy in Waterford

The man's body was quickly located but efforts to revive him proved fruitless
The man drowned at Whiting Bay, approximately 3km from Ardmore, Co Waterford. Picture: John Hennessy

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 20:29
Christy Parker

A young man has lost his life in a swimming tragedy in west Waterford.

The 21-year-old, from the Old Parish, Gaeltacht area of the county, is understood to have got into difficulties while swimming with friends at Whiting Bay, some 3km from Ardmore, at around 2pm.

Emergency services, including the Coastguard helicopter, Youghal lifeboat and gardaí rushed to the scene.

The man’s body was quickly located but efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

One of several small inlets in the area, Whiting Bay is a kilometre-long, sandy beach popular with walkers and summer visitors wishing to avoid the busier strand at Ardmore.

However, it is known to be susceptible to high winds and is frequented by surfers, due to sometimes high waves.

The tragedy occurred two hours after high tide amidst dry but breezy conditions.

Water safetyDrowningPlace: Whiting BayPlace: WaterfordOrganisation: Irish CoastguardOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
