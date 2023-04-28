Man, 30s, injured after falling 60ft from cliff in Kerry

A man has suffered serious pelvic injuries after falling approximately 60ft from a cliff in Co Kerry on Friday.

The man, aged in his mid 30s, was found at around 7.25am when a woman heard his calls for help while walking on the cliff in Ballybunion.

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue PRO Omar Fitzell said: "It is understood that the male had become disorientated along the cliff top while trying to walk down to the Nun's Beach at approximately 3am or 4am during the hours of darkness.

"He lost his footing and fell to the bottom. The male lost his phone as a result of the fall and was unable to call for help."

The rescue team had been alerted by Valentia Coast Guard radio and a Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue Service paramedic soon arrived on scene, accompanied by other members, followed by the Ballybunion unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

The injured party was assessed and treated before a decision was made to request Rescue 115, the Shannon based rescue helicopter, to airlift him from the scene.

The helicopter later landed on the beach and the man was transferred over to the helicopter crew who transported him to University Hospital Limerick.

It is believed that the man is now stable and will make a good recovery.

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue praised the interagency response which included local gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and the Irish Coast Guard.

“We want to particularly thank the lady who made the all important first call once she heard the man shouting for help. The mantra is to always call the emergency services if you even suspect there is a problem. We would rather 100 false alarms with good intent rather than one tragedy that could have been averted by calling us," Mr Fitzell added.

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue warned that the descent down to Nun's Beach "would be considered dangerous to those who are not familiar with it".

"As a rescue service, we would not encourage any persons to access the beach unless they are competent with the climb and the challenges and changes in tides that present within the beach."