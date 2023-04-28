'Forgotten' Limerick village hoping sewerage plant will get green light

A Limerick community which has been fighting for a wastewater treatment system for its village is hoping it will be included in a government announcement being made next week.

A meeting will take place in Kilbehenny, on the Limerick/Cork/Tipperary border, on Friday night to highlight the concerns of local residents about the lack of a wastewater facility in the village. It comes ahead of an expected announcement next week regarding funding for wastewater treatment facilities across the country.

Chairman of the Kilbehenny Sewerage Action Group, Maurice Walsh, said: “What we need is someone to step up to the mark in 2023 and get this problem sorted. We hope the forgotten village of Kilbehenny will be in that list of villages and we won’t be pushed aside again.”

Locals say that raw sewage flowing into the River Funshion in the village poses a serious health risk to residents, with one parent of two young children recently finding a rat in the family’s toilet. Mr Walsh said that development in the village is at a standstill because of a lack of a sewerage facility.

He said: “This village could be a thriving little village but we are known as the forgotten village.” He said there is anger among the farming community that measures such as the nitrate directive are being brought in for the environment while the local water system is not being tackled through government funding.

In a meeting of the Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and the Environment on Tuesday, Minister Darragh O’Brien said he expects to make an announcement next week in relation to wastewater treatment funding.

He said: “I brought forward the €50m unserved villages fund. We asked each local authority to submit to us schemes where they own the land and have gone through Part 8 and we will tender and procure those works. When the works are done, we will hand it over to Uisce Éireann. I am awaiting a submission on that which I expect to have next week. I will make an announcement.”

He said that €6bn in capital “is being invested through Uisce Éireann throughout the country”.

Mr O'Brien said: “Croom and other places where there are pinch points are never going to be fixed over one or two years but we have a multi-annual capital plan with Uisce Éireann that it did not have previously. I will make announcements on what we call the unserved villages in the next week or so.”

He said there are 800 settlements throughout the country “without any wastewater treatment to speak of at all”. He was responding to Independent Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue who told the meeting that Kilbehenny’s “sewerage system is caught between counties Cork and Limerick”.

He added:

Raw sewage is going straight into the waterworks.

He also raised concern about Askeaton, saying: “Some 38 years ago, one of the minister’s own councillors asked to upgrade the scheme. He is now retiring; he is not running again. Yet, it still is not done.

"This is the update now from Uisce Éireann, from the Government, that it is hoping to look at an investment period of between 2025 and 2029. It was raised 38 years ago, and now it is going to be between 2025 and 2029 for this.”

The minister said the issue about unserviced areas is “to the forefront of my mind, in particular Askeaton”. Friday’s meeting will take place in Kilbehenny Community Centre at 8pm.