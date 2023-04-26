Talks ongoing to resolve Marina Market planning issues

Talks have been ongoing to resolve Cork’s Marina Market planning issues following the refused planning permission by the city council last year.

Marina Market owners CPR Properties made an application for retention of change of use for the site on the former Southern Fruits Distribution Company Warehouse at Kennedy Quay in January 2022.

In its submission on the Marina Market application, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) had advised against the granting of planning for the market because if a major accident happened at Goulding Chemicals facility — a designated COMAH (control of major accidents and hazards) site since 2006 — it could lead to serious danger to human health.

The planning for the Marina Market was refused in November 2022, with council planners citing public safety on Kennedy Quay and the market’s proximity to the COMAH site as key factors.

Following the decision, the owners had four weeks to appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

A detailed appeal was then submitted in December 2022, against the planning refusal, insisting the issues can be resolved with practical solutions on the ground. A decision was not expected before the middle of this year.

However, the application was then marked invalid leaving a planning uncertainty for the Marina Market.

The Irish Examiner understands that talks have been ongoing in the background, with a view to resolve the planning issues in hand.

The market is operating as normal as the planning process unfolds.

The Marina Market has been operating without planning permission since it opened in the warehouse during the pandemic. It has expanded to become one of the city’s most popular destinations, employing more than 300 people and attracting thousands of visitors each week.