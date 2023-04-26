Teen is fourth person to be charged over Tralee graveyard killing

A fourth person — a 17-year-old boy — has been charged in relation to the murder of 43-year-old Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee, Co Kerry last October.

Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley, died after he was stabbed while attending a burial at the graveyard on October 5.

Mr Dooley’s wife, Siobhan, was treated at University Hospital Kerry for injuries she suffered during the fatal attack on her husband but was discharged the following day.

Today, a 17-year-old appeared in custody at Tralee District Court charged with the murder of Mr Dooly. The teenager, dressed in jeans and a white Tommy Hilfiger jumper, stood in silence with his hands in his pockets as Det O’Sullivan gave evidence. His mother sat beside him with her head bent.

Det Garda Mark O’Sullivan gave evidence of arresting the youth in the presence of his mother at his home and escorting him to Tralee Garda Station where he was charged at 9.40am. The court was told that the teenager made no reply to the charge.

Charges

The teenager was charged that on October 5 last year at Rath cemetery he did, while committing or appearing to be about to commit an offence to cause serious harm to Siobhan Dooley, contrary to Section 4 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997, produce an article likely to intimidate another person and capable of inflicting serious injury — an improvised weapon with a sharp blade. He is also charged that on October 5 at Rath Cemetery, Tralee he did murder Thomas Dooley contrary to Common Law.

The youth had previously been in court in relation to Mr Dooley's death on October 16 last, when he was charged with being in possession of an improvised weapon.

Three other men remain in custody in relation to the murder of Thomas Dooley. They are Patrick Dooley, 35, Arbutus Grove, Killarney; Thomas Dooley, 41, and Thomas Dooley, 20, both of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork. The three appeared before Tralee District Court on Wednesday via video link.

Sgt Chris Manton said that the book of evidence for all three will be ready in two weeks and will be served.

Det Sgt Ernie Henderson previously told the court that the file in relation to the case was very complex and over 500 statements have been taken in relation to the investigation into the murder of Thomas Dooley.