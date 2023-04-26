Cork's Trooper Shane Kearney in hospital for final operation following Lebanon attack

Tpr Kearney is 'making steady progress' and will undergo cranioplasty surgery which is hoped will be his final operation
Cork's Trooper Shane Kearney in hospital for final operation following Lebanon attack

Trooper Shane Kearney who was injured in the Lebanon. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 11:53
Sally Gorman and David Kent

Cork's Trooper Shane Kearney, who was seriously injured following an attack on Irish soldiers in the Lebanon, is returning to Beaumont Hospital on Wednesday to continue with his medical treatment.

Tpr Kearney will undergo cranioplasty surgery which is hoped will be his final operation.

Tpr Kearney, from Killeagh in East Cork, was seriously injured after the convoy he and his comrades were in came under attack in December.

His colleague, Private Seán Rooney, was killed in the attack.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said: "Shane has been recovering at home in Cork for the past two months and has been making steady progress to date.

"All Shane's colleagues in the Defence Forces are thinking of him at this time and are wishing him a speedy recovery."

In January, Lebanon’s military tribunal charged seven suspects in relation to the attack on the convoy.

The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a centre of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing.

In late December, the Lebanese military arrested a suspect, allegedly “in co-operation with Hezbollah”, according to the group, which said the man was not a Hezbollah member.

The arrested man and six others were charged over the attack, according to a judicial official familiar with the investigation, a legal official following the case, and a military official.

The officials said a search is under way for the other six suspects and that officials are trying to determine whether they had left the country.

- Additional reporting by PA

Cork's Trooper Shane Kearney discharged from hospital to continue recovery at home

