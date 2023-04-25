Donald Trump to visit Ireland next week

Donald Trump to visit Ireland next week

Donald Trump is expected as his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland next week (PA)

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 12:43
PA Scotland Reporters

Former US president Donald Trump is to visit Ireland next week.

The 76-year-old is understood to be landing at Shannon Airport on May 3.

The former US president will stay at his Trump International Hotel & Golf Links on the outskirts of Doonbeg in Co Clare.

He is also expected to spend time at his golf resort Trump Turnberry in Scotland, the PA news agency understands.

Donald Trump played golf at Turnberry in 2018 (Jane Barlow/PA)

The visit comes as Mr Trump faces court action in the United States and amid speculation he could be planning to run for president again in 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump previously visited Ireland in June 2019 and Scotland in July 2018 while in office.

