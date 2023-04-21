Watch: Cork's newest bridge over South Ring Road put in place

Cork's newest bridge was installed on the N40 South Ring Road overnight, following hours of road closures.

The pedestrian bridge, which is yet to be named, was lifted into position shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

The installation followed widespread closures affecting both the N40, eastbound and westbound, from junction 10, the Mahon, the Bloomfield Interchange and the Kinsale Road roundabout, which began at 9.30pm.

It is believed the closures remained in effect until 6am on Friday morning.

The pedestrian bridge will connect Tramore Valley Park, located in the northern side of the N40, to the Grange Road, via a new 4m wide footpath and cycle lane.

Cork City Council have called upon the public for help in naming the city's newest bridge, with suggested names honouring those that have helped shape Cork City into the space it is today widely encouraged.

Cork City Council have called upon the public for help in naming the city's newest bridge