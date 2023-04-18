Council defends plan to demolish cottages in Ennis

Clare County Council said refurbishing six empty cottages at the centre of a row in Ennis was not a viable option and did not fit in with the development of the site.

The dwellings on Francis Street, which were bought by the council for €850,000 in 2022, are due to be demolished and replaced with a temporary car park.

However, locals are angry over the plans because of housing shortages in the area and said the €1m being used to build a car park would be better spent upgrading the current buildings.

On Saturday, about 100 people held a demonstration in the town calling for a halt to the demolition.

The proposed construction works are part of the Ennis 2040 plan to develop the area and the council claims Francis Street, which is close to a greenfield site, could make way for 45 housing units.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for Clare County Council said: The refurbishment of substandard, accommodation at exorbitant costs is not viable and does not fit with the more substantive development of the site.

“Delivering a meaningful sustainable development in line with the future vision for Ennis is our priority.

“This site is located in the town centre adjacent to bus stops, schools and services.

“Such an important site requires a strategic approach to development.

“While the design and plan for Francis Street is in progress, it is intended to use the vacant site as an interim car park to facilitate patrons of Glor, the new library, an adjacent retail and hospitality business”.

'I have talked to developers about it, and they said you could fit 14 or 15 houses for people who want to downsize or have no car. Not 45 units,' Independent councillor Gerry Flynn said. Picture: Clare Colleran Molloy

The Mayor of Ennis, Fianna Fáil councillor Clare Colleran Molloy supports the council’s plans and told the Irish Examiner: "If we do not embrace optimism and confidence in Ennis, which is the largest town in Munster, then where are we going?

“We will be tied down by those who don’t want change — we can have better, there is room for more houses and viable businesses".

Independent councillor Gerry Flynn, who is also chair of Social Development Strategic Policy in Ennis, said he had yet to see any plans for the site.

Those six houses have good roofs on them, I don’t believe they are derelict. I’m in housing policy since 1999 and I haven’t seen one drawing for Francis Street. The bottom line is the council has pulled this out of thin air.

“I have talked to developers about it, and they said you could fit 14 or 15 houses for people who want to downsize or have no car. Not 45 units.

“There are 1,183 on the housing list in Ennis and around 980 people in need of one- or two-bedroom houses. This is all part of the Ennis 2040 plan? Well, Ennis could be dead by then”.