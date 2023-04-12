Gardaí 'making enquiries' after video of dog in Cork car wash surfaces

An Garda Síochána said it is aware of reports of a dog being brought through a car wash at a service station. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 18:56
David Kent

Gardaí in Cork are "making enquiries" after a video appearing to show a dog being brought through a car wash at a service station was released online.

A leading animal charity posted the short clip on social media this morning.

It shows a dog being hosed with a power jet washer at a petrol station near Bishopstown.

The animal attempts to run away from the blasts only for the man who is holding the hose to follow it and continue hosing it.

A spokesperson for My Lovely Horse Rescue said: "The chemicals alone that could burn into his skin is so dangerous — such a horrific traumatic thing to inflict on this poor dog."

A Garda spokesman confirmed that it is "aware" of the incident.

They said: "An Garda Síochána is aware of reports of an incident involving a dog which occurred in the Bishopstown area of Cork on 7 April, 2023.

"An Garda Síochána is making enquiries in relation to this incident and is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact local gardaí."

Animal crueltyAnimal AbusePlace: CorkPlace: BishopstownOrganisation: My Lovely Horse RescueOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
