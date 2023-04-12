Gardaí 'making enquiries' after video of dog in Cork car wash surfaces

Gardaí in Cork are "making enquiries" after a video appearing to show a dog being brought through a car wash at a service station was released online.
A leading animal charity posted the short clip on social media this morning.
It shows a dog being hosed with a power jet washer at a petrol station near Bishopstown.
The animal attempts to run away from the blasts only for the man who is holding the hose to follow it and continue hosing it.
A spokesperson for My Lovely Horse Rescue said: "The chemicals alone that could burn into his skin is so dangerous — such a horrific traumatic thing to inflict on this poor dog."
A Garda spokesman confirmed that it is "aware" of the incident.
They said: "An Garda Síochána is aware of reports of an incident involving a dog which occurred in the Bishopstown area of Cork on 7 April, 2023.
"An Garda Síochána is making enquiries in relation to this incident and is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact local gardaí."