Dogs due to be put down in Munster pound saved following public appeal 

Fourteen dogs who were at risk of being put to sleep in a Munster pound have been saved after a charity issued an urgent appeal for assistance from the public.

Animal rescue charity, My Lovely Horse Rescue has been inundated with messages from people offering to adopt and foster the 14 dogs, who were due to be put down on Friday.

The pound the dogs were in was completely full and with a growing number of dogs being abandoned and surrendered, My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR) was also full.

Martina Kenny, co-founder of MLRH, said they were flooded with enquiries after taking to social media to ask the public for help.

“We got a call to say there were 14 there and basically, nobody was taking them. Nobody was helping and they were going to have to be put to sleep,” she said.

“They were going to be put to sleep to make room for more to come in and we just couldn’t have it.”

Thankfully, the “amazing” response from the public means that all 14 dogs will be saved.

“We are taking them all. Nobody is going to get left behind,” Ms Kenny said.

“The response has been absolutely unbelievably amazing. I think it’s something that maybe we don’t all say enough of — the animals that are killed every day in the pounds.”

Thanks to everyone who offered help to the dogs on death row. We will be taking all 14 out tomorrow!



If we haven’t replied, sorry. We’re trying to get to everyone. Remember, these 14 will soon be replaced with more, so keep your hearts & offers open so that we can save more. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VPXWeRA6qk — My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) April 7, 2022

Ms Kenny said it highlighted the importance of adopting pets.

People are out there buying a puppy and spending an absolute fortune when there are animals that really do seriously need to be adopted or saved.

The dogs will be going to My Lovely Horse Rescue on Friday and then to foster care and to their forever homes following home checks.

However, the pound sadly sees a lot of dogs surrendered and abandoned so it is likely that they will be filled to capacity again.

“There will be more in this pound. This pound fills up very fast and we try to help it as much as we can but it filled up so fast this time, we couldn’t get over it ourselves," Ms Kenny said.

'Miracle' stray dog seeking home

Meanwhile, Dogs Trust is looking for a home in Munster for a "miracle" stray dog who survived eating a wooden skewer after she had no choice but to resort to eating anything she could to survive.

Gracie was brought to the Munster Rehoming Facility with a wooden skewer protruding from her side.

The two-year-old lurcher was so hungry she had resorted to eating whatever she could find, including rubbish, and had to undergo complicated surgery.

Gracie, a two-year-old lurcher survived a complicated surgery to remove a meat skewer that was protruding from her side after the starving stray had swallowed it.

Eimear Cassidy, regional rehoming manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, said they can't wait to find Gracie a home where she never has to worry about where her next meal is coming from again.

"She is an exuberant lady so would be best suited to a home with children over 12,” she said.

“We’re hoping to find Gracie a home in the Munster area, if possible as that’s where she’s located at present.”

More information is available at www.DogsTrust.ie/Regional. Donations to My Lovely Horse Rescue can be made at www.mylovelyhorserescue.com.