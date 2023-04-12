Covid surge in Cork's Mercy hospital sees restrictions introduced

A surge in covid-19 cases in Cork's Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has meant that visiting restrictions are in place, with members of the public urged to find alternative care services.

The emergency department is experiencing "high demand" for its services, an MUH spokesperson said in a statement.

This is down to a "marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients and a surge in covid-19."

As a result of the surge, visiting restrictions are in place at the hospital.

Visitors are advised to only visit between 6pm and 8pm and only if symptom free.

In special circumstances visiting can be accommodated by prior arrangement with ward staff on compassionate grounds.

The spokesperson continued: "The ED remains open 24/7. However, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays.

"The hospital is appealing to the members of the public, needing less urgent treatment, to avail, where possible, of other care services.

"Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm."

MUH also reminded the public that South Doc is an option for people looking for assistance outside of working hours.

The statement concluded: "Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for."