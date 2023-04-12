New special school to open in Carrigtwohill in September 

Two new special schools set to open in September, one in East Cork, the other in Dublin, will prioritise children that do not yet have a school place.

Education Minister Norma Foley and Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan are announcing today that the two new special schools will be established for the 2023/24 school year.

One school is to open in Carrigtwohill, County Cork, and the other in Dublin 7.

The schools will open for enrollment for children and young people with autism and complex learning needs up to the age of 18.

The Department of Education expects that both special schools will operate under the patronage of the local education and training Boards; Cork ETB and City of Dublin ETB.

The Department of Education also plans to increase school places at 11 special schools around the country ahead of September.

Capacity will be expanded in 11 other special schools around the country, and almost 220 new special classes are expected to open in mainstream schools.

Ms Foley said the places announced today are a “significant step forward”.

“I want to thank all of the parents, schools, patron bodies, and other stakeholders for their ongoing engagement with the Department and with the NCSE [National Council for Special Education].

I know that the additional capacity announced today will be a welcome relief to the families that do not yet have a school place for next September.

The NCSE will publish the allocations of special needs assistants (SNAs) before April 30, an earlier date than usual to allow schools to plan.

The Department of Education has also established a new SNA workforce development unit, and the NCSE is undertaking a recruitment process and campaign to recruit special educational needs organisers (SENOs).

Ms Madigan said: “At this time of year, many families are applying for school places for their children. It can be a period of anxiety.

I am determined to support students and families in securing school places where they are needed. I know this can be a difficult process and I want to make it as easy as possible.

“This is a much-needed development which will help to meet the demand for special school places in these areas.

“I want to thank everyone involved in this endeavour. I also want to be clear that work continues to meet the ongoing demand for special education placements.”