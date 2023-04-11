West Cork pier to be closed to public despite strong opposition 

Despite strong opposition from local politicians and residents, Cork County Council is to proceed with closing part of a pier in West Cork on health and safety grounds.

About 40 people from Union Hall protested outside County Hall ahead of a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue, before going into the council chamber to listen to the debate.

Councillors were unanimous in their view that plans to restrict public access to any section of Keelbeg Pier should be suspended until an alternative solution was found — such as the installation of a pontoon.

They also want the local authority to renew efforts to secure Government funding to upgrade the structure, which was built in 1885.

Mayor of County Cork Independent councillor Danny Collins said the council had twice been refused Government funding to repair the pier and, while it does need refurbishing, he told the meeting he does not believe its structural state is bad enough to warrant closing it to the public.

Significant economic benefit

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said Keelbeg Pier was mainly used for marine leisure, and this provides significant economic benefit to the local community.

“Apart from a bit of rock armour put at the end of the pier in 1995, little or nothing has been done to it. I share the concerns of the community that if it is closed off nothing will be done to repair the pier for years,” he said.

“People who have holiday homes in the area are also opposed to any closure. The community is determined that no barriers will go up,” Fine Gael councillor Karen Coakley said.

All other West Cork-based councillors voiced their support to keep the pier open.

East Cork-based Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy said the marine infrastructure along the Cork coastline “is generally in a deplorable state”.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey read extracts from a consultant’s report which raised concerns that the core base of the pier had been eroded and because of this had recommended access to it be restricted until a proper underwater survey was undertaken.

Mr Lucey said he had a duty on health and safety grounds to follow the advice.

“We will be proceeding at the earliest possible date to erect barriers to prevent vehicle and pedestrian access to the head of the pier,” Mr Lucey said.

He said an underwater survey could take up to 15 months to complete.

In the meantime, the council is to seek a deputation with the minister responsible, Charlie McConalogue, to look for financial aid for any repairs which may be needed.