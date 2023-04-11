Community resource centre to improve mental health opens in Kinsale

For the last four years, a team of volunteers have been working hard to renovate a building that will now become crucial to one Cork community to “help improve the mental health of both young and old” people.

On Tuesday, the Kinsale Community Health and Wellbeing Resource Centre, known as The Well, opened its doors at the former health centre on Market Lane.

The project will provide accommodation for three community groups in Kinsale which are involved in promoting mental health and wellbeing in the community. The Well will become the new home to the Kinsale Youth Support Services, the Kinsale Youth Centre/Café as well as the Kinsale Men’s Shed.

Since 2019, the Well volunteers ran several fundraising events, including a car draw and selling tickets for the Lobster Pot Christmas Tree. The team was also able to secure a loan from Clann Credo and funding from SECAD and Pobal. Through this, the volunteers were able to start renovating the building at the location provided by the Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare.

The Well, which stands for Wellness, Education, Life-giving and Life-skills, is expected to foster inclusive community participation by providing an “environmentally friendly facility for health and wellbeing, education, recreation, celebration, and arts.”

Speaking at the opening on Tuesday morning, Minster of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler said: “It gives me great pleasure to see this collaborative, multi-agency project which will benefit the health and wellbeing of people of all ages in Kinsale and the wider community.

“It is wonderful to see so many people and groups come together with a shared vision to improve health and wellbeing facilities for the community. This vision has been turned into a reality here today thanks to the hard work and commitment of all involved.”

Interim Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Gabrielle O’Keeffe, said: “It is a fantastic achievement to see The Well up and running in the heart of the town — a headquarters for so much support and positive work.

"I know just how vibrant and important these three groups are within this community and it is wonderful that they now have a permanent hub, fully kitted-out, where they can work together to improve the mental health of both young and old.

"The fact that a Youth Café sits alongside a Men's Shed here is truly inclusive and mutually beneficial. The repurposing of the vacant health centre premises is an absolute credit to Carmel Murphy and her Well volunteer team, who have worked so hard and fundraised so much to help make this happen.”