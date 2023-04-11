Nato warship 'sheltering' off Cork coast in Bantry Bay

A Nato warship has been spotted in Bantry Bay, off the Cork coast with the Defence Forces saying the vessel is "sheltering" from bad weather.

The ship changed its route from Oslo, Norway, past Ireland's western coast and suddenly headed into the bay on Monday afternoon.

The Defence Forces said they are aware of the ship, with a spokesperson stating: “The Irish Defence Forces is aware of the French Navy frigate ship "Aquitaine" which is in Bantry Bay due to bad weather conditions at sea.”

The presence of the ship comes just weeks after two Russian ships were spotted off the west coast of Ireland.

The ships, named Umka and the Bakhtemir, raised concerns when they were seen engaging in unusual manoeuvres off the Galway coast.

The presence of the Russian-flagged ships equipped with sub-sea cable laying technology caused concerns after they were spotted having doubled back towards the Irish west coast shortly after they were seen heading away from Irish waters.

The ships had initially left the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone, but turned round and steamed north, where they were identified off the north Kerry coast west of Dingle.

Concerns were raised because of the way they had been operating, in an area directly around subsea communications cables off the Galway coast.

Like the French vessel, they too — it would later emerge — appear to have been trying to avoid bad weather.