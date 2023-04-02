Naval ships remained in dock despite concerns over Russian ships off west coast 

All of the country’s naval ships were docked in port on Saturday in spite of concerns over the presence of two Russian ships off the west coast.

In pictures taken on Saturday by the Irish Examiner, seven vessels could be seen docked in the Naval Headquarters in Haulbowline island in Cork Harbour, while two were in Rushbrooke in Cobh.

Irish naval vessel LE Niamh at the dockyard in Rushbrooke.

The ships appeared either tied up or in repair.

The Defence Forces told the media on Saturday it was monitoring the two Russian ships off the coast.

One of the Russian-flagged ships seen in Irish waters in recent days. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

Russian government vessels equipped with technology capable of interfering with underwater cables had returned to these waters after appearing to depart towards Africa earlier in the week.

The ships, Umka and the Bakhtemir, raised concerns among defence officials last week when they were seen engaging in unusual manoeuvres off the Galway coast.

Monitoring

The statement from the Defence Forces on Saturday said both the Air Corps and the Naval Service were monitoring activity in Irish waters and undertaking Maritime Defence and Security Operations throughout Ireland’s maritime domain.

The Defence Forces had been monitoring the movements of both of the vessels. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

However, informed sources say that because the ships were docked, any monitoring would solely have been done on a screen in Haulbowline.

According to the Defence Forces website, it has eight navy vessels including a helicopter patrol vessel, three offshore patrol vessels, two large patrol vessels and two coastal patrol vessels. The LE George Bernard Shaw is not among those listed. A number of the vessels listed have been decommissioned.

When the Defence Forces press office was contacted about its docked ships on Saturday, a spokesperson said: “In response to your query, both the Irish Air Corps and the Naval Service are aware of the below-mentioned vessels, but we won’t be releasing any further information on the operation.

The George Bernard Shaw in Haulbowline.

“Both continue to monitor activity in Irish waters and to undertake Maritime Defence and Security Operations (MDSO) throughout Ireland’s maritime domain.”

When pressed again about the number of naval ships docked, and if any were at sea prior to the photographs being taken, a second statement said: “The Defence Forces does not comment on specific details in relation to operational matters, specifically locations or patrol schedules of our Naval fleet or our Air Corps aircrafts, for security reasons.”

On Sunday evening, the Defence Forces confirmed the Russian vessels have now left Ireland's Exclusive Economic Zone.