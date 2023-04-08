Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player after cancer diagnosis

A fundraiser has been launched after a Cork City FC player was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in his life.

David Saunders, who represents the Rebel Army on their amputee team, overcame cancer twice when he was a child, but was diagnosed with advanced sarcoma recently.

To help him with medical costs, a GoFundMe has been set up, with over €60,000 raised in 24 hours.

Explaining the situation on the page, David wrote: "A proud Kerry man living in Cork, I'm married to my beautiful wife Anne Marie and we have two precious children, Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2).

"Unfortunately, having been diagnosed with advanced sarcoma, this time around my prognosis is a lot bleaker.

"While I will continue to fight for every moment I get to spend with my precious young family, I have to face the reality that my time with them is limited. Naturally, as a husband and father, I want to do my utmost to ensure my young family are provided for when I’m no longer here and with that in mind I’m asking for your help."

David, who has represented Ireland in amputee football on 38 occasions alongside his day job as a teacher, noted that any donation would help reduce the "financial toll" that cancer leaves behind.

