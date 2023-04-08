Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player after cancer diagnosis

David Saunders, who represents the Rebel Army on their amputee team, overcame cancer twice when he was a child.
Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player after cancer diagnosis

David Saunders alongside his family. Picture: GoFundMe

Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 20:51
David Kent

A fundraiser has been launched after a Cork City FC player was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in his life.

David Saunders, who represents the Rebel Army on their amputee team, overcame cancer twice when he was a child, but was diagnosed with advanced sarcoma recently.

To help him with medical costs, a GoFundMe has been set up, with over €60,000 raised in 24 hours.

Explaining the situation on the page, David wrote: "A proud Kerry man living in Cork, I'm married to my beautiful wife Anne Marie and we have two precious children, Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2).

"Unfortunately, having been diagnosed with advanced sarcoma, this time around my prognosis is a lot bleaker. 

"While I will continue to fight for every moment I get to spend with my precious young family, I have to face the reality that my time with them is limited. Naturally, as a husband and father, I want to do my utmost to ensure my young family are provided for when I’m no longer here and with that in mind I’m asking for your help."

David, who has represented Ireland in amputee football on 38 occasions alongside his day job as a teacher, noted that any donation would help reduce the "financial toll" that cancer leaves behind.

You can access the fundraising page here.

Read More

Corkman reveals how 'Angels of Bessborough' helped women flee mother and baby home

More in this section

DollyDay: Kerry town working beyond the 9-5 to raise funds for cancer charities DollyDay: Kerry town working beyond the 9-5 to raise funds for cancer charities
Additional on-board weight was factor in fishing boat sinking in Bantry Bay Additional on-board weight was factor in fishing boat sinking in Bantry Bay
UCC makes change to planning application for more 'faithful reinstatement' of Boole House UCC makes change to planning application for more 'faithful reinstatement' of Boole House
Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player after cancer diagnosis

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Clare woman

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd