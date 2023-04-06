Killer in Limerick may have been trying to buy sex

Gardaí are investigating whether the woman stabbed to death in an apartment in Limerick may have been killed by a man trying to buy sex.

It is understood that the young woman, a Romanian national in her 20s, was a mother and may have been working as a sex worker.

Gardaí are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in a murder investigation into the young woman’s violent death. It had previously been reported that gardaí were seeking to trace a man who was seen entering a shop with a bandaged hand as part of their investigations.

The woman was killed at an apartment at Riverdock House, Dock Road in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to Dock Road at around 1.30pm on Tuesday where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Garda Technical Bureau has examined the scene and CCTV footage from the area is being studied as part of the investigation.

It is not yet known whether the young woman was living in the apartment or had just been visiting there short term, but she is believed to have been alone with her assailant during the attack.

Gardaí are searching for a male in connection with her death.

Extensive searches were also launched in the area for a potential murder weapon.

A post-mortem was completed on Wednesday by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan. The results are not being disclosed for operational reasons, gardaí said.

Gardaí leaving the scene in Limerick City. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

A family liaison officer has been appointed to update the woman's family on the investigation into her death.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea said that it was “extremely sad” for a young woman to lose her life in such violent circumstances and her death has stoked fear in the community.

“This is creating a lot of fear and trepidation.

But my understanding is that the gardaí are making good progress in their investigation.

“They’re putting in a big effort.”

It is understood that gardaí contacted Ugly Mugs, an online platform that warns sex workers of potentially violent clients, following the young woman’s death.

Communications manager for the Sex Workers Rights Alliance Linda Kavanagh said that people selling sex have been fearful that a potential killer was on the loose.

“There’s a lot of panic in the community.

“This should be a real wake-up call about violence against women,” she said.

“Sex workers are calling our information line worried. But people go into this work out of economic necessity so sex workers will continue to work.”

Ms Kavanagh said that current laws which criminalise buyers of sex and brothel keepers push prostitution further underground and make it more dangerous for people to sell sex.

“Client criminalisation laws reduce the number of clients while doing nothing to address the economic need which drives people to do sex work in the first place.

“To get the client's money, a sex worker needs to make him feel safe and deprioritise their own safety.

The industry is pushed underground, away from services that can help a worker in an exploitative situation.

“In 2017, the law also increased fines and added a jail sentence for so-called brothel keeping, where two or more sex workers share accommodation.

“Almost all sex workers we speak to want to work with another worker. Working safely and working legally are now incompatible.”

Limerick Green Party TD Brian Leddin said that news of the young woman’s death was “horrendous.”

“We are horrified in Limerick that something like this could happen. My sympathy goes to her family and the people who knew her. We hope that the whoever is responsible for this is apprehended quickly,” Mr Leddin said.

Gardaí are appealing for information and for camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick City from 1-2pm on Tuesday to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.