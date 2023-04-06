New Stephanie Rainey song a tribute to tragic Ciara, who died from CF days after giving birth

Cork’s double Grammy nominee Myles Gaffney has written a song in memory of his niece Ciara, who died of cystic fibrosis just 12 days after giving birth to her only child.

'Breathe Easy', which is released today, is a tribute to Ciara Curran O’Gorman from Bride Valley View in Fairhill, who died on September 4, 2017, at Cork University Hospital from complications arising from cystic fibrosis.

The 24 year old and her partner Jordan Cairns had been looking forward to the birth of their first baby.

Little Rocco, now five, arrived safe and well but Ciara unexpectedly lost her life to CF less than two weeks later.

The single, released in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, was penned by Mr Gaffney and his wife Grace, and is performed by Cork artist Stephanie Rainey.

“It is a heart-breaking situation," Mr Gaffney told the Irish Examiner. "Ciara was just a young woman; I knew her very well.

"She is my niece through marriage. She is the niece of my wife Grace, and we were extremely close.

She went in to have her baby boy Rocco, who is now five, and died 12 days later. It was horrific.

“When she became pregnant she was determined to do everything she could for her baby. She had a strong relationship with her medical team and when the time came to go to the labour ward, it was her CF nurse who was with her," he said.

“She suffered problems the following week and died. I listened to stories of Ciara from her friends, family, and her mother and partner, and I wrote the song.

Rocco, 5, with Myles Gaffney, who wrote 'Breathe Easy', and Jordan Cairns.

“It had to be sung by a woman, and I asked Stephanie Rainey. She was perfect for the song."

Glanmire native Stephanie said: “It’s a powerful song. The way it all came together was pretty unique. Many people ask me to sing songs and it’s not something I generally ever do. I write my own songs.

When Myles told me the story I was instantly moved. I had just had my first son, Jackson, three months earlier.

“I knew what it meant to be a parent. I could feel it from Ciara’s mother's perspective. Losing anybody is life-changing but someone so young is an extra layer of tragedy.

“This story hit me right in the heart. The story is so sad but it is important to highlight it.”

The lyrics of 'Breathe Easy' include: “You know that I fought all of my life, just to breathe easy and to stay alive.

“I feel I’m dying, I need to talk to God, for somehow I think that God forgot now that I’m a mom; if I could stay for one more year, it’s not that long."

Ireland has the highest rate of CF per capita in the world, with around 1,400 people living with the condition and 33 new cases every year.

On April 14, the 65 Roses Day will take place for CF Ireland, one of its biggest fundraising events of the year.

In March, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced that the Kaftrio therapy would be given to 35 children aged between six and 11 with CF.

'Breathe Easy' was written in memory of Ciara Curran O'Gorman.

“There's still a lack of awareness around CF," said Mr Gaffney. "I wanted to write a song to remember Ciara and at the same time, help people know what this condition can really do.

“It was a bittersweet moment when Ciara passed. On one hand we had her baby boy Rocco there with us, but on the other we had lost Ciara. Rocco himself is a fighter, just like his mother”.

The latest figures from CF Ireland also show adults living with the disease having “significantly more fulfilled and independent lives than 20 years ago".

In 1998 only 8% of adults with CF surveyed were married, compared with 26% in 2017.

A fashion show will also be held in Ciara’s honour at the Metropole Hotel in Cork on 14 April.