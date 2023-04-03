Recruitment crisis leaves nearly 1,500 people without homecare in Cork and Kerry

Almost 1,500 people are waiting for homecare in Cork and Kerry, including two people waiting a year, as the crisis in recruitment continues.

In the last two years, 277 carers resigned or retired in this region alone, with more leaving last year than the year before. Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) said staff shortages, despite improved salary and working conditions, are the only reason for this long list.

“At the end of February 2023, there were 1,474 clients across CKCH waiting for new or additional hours. All of these are awaiting carer availability,” a spokeswoman said. “There are no clients waiting for funding to be approved. The shortage of staff is the sole reason for waiting lists at this point in time.”

Homecare support is available to over-65s and is seen as a critical part of helping people stay at home longer or reducing reliance on nursing homes and hospitals. New applicants are prioritised depending on need.

“Many clients receive a service within days of approval," she said. However in some areas, particularly outside the main towns and cities, people can be placed on a waiting list until hours become available, she explained.

“We are aware of two clients owing to their rural location, that have waited 12 months for service," she said.

Last year, 144 carers, now known as healthcare support assistants, retired or resigned, an increase from 133 the year before. "Due to the age profile of our workforce, the number of retirements is not unexpected,” the spokeswoman said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has also contributed to the number of resignations with HCSAs opting for alternate careers. We regret any delay in providing Home Support and are doing everything possible to recruit additional staff.”

A recruitment campaign is currently running. The Cork/Kerry spokeswoman urged anyone interested to get in touch, saying they offer a salary of scale of €31,723 to €40,738 with paid travel time and expenses.

Read More Carers to get national living wage and transport expenses

Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central Colm Burke raised this with the HSE recently. He is aware of one elderly couple where the woman is bed-bound due to illness, and her husband is caring for her almost alone. They have been offered one hour a day of help.

On Monday, he called for exit surveys from carers to get more information about why they are leaving in such high numbers. When staff leave, there are currently no surveys done, he said, adding “that is a huge mistake”.

“I raised this with the HSE. Why aren’t we doing exit surveys,” he said. “Why can’t we find out why the nurses are leaving, why the doctors are leaving, why are the care assistants leaving?”

He said this could lead to adjustment in conditions to encourage people to stay. Homecare packages can also be used to support patients recovering from operations.

“Everyone is complaining about the delay getting into hospital, my complaint is about the delay getting out of hospital,” he said.

Carer roles in Cork/Kerry are currently advertised on the HSE jobs website as CKCH-PCC13-0323 - Health Care Support Assistant (formerly Home Help).