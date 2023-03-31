Cameras and fines may be used on Cork BusConnects routes

The use of cameras and issuing of fines is being considered to deter motorists from flouting the rules by taking up road space dedicated to bus routes, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has said.

The NTA said that so-called "bus gates" will play a major part in Cork's €600m BusConnects plan, especially where full bus lanes cannot be installed.

Bus gates would operate along the same lines as loading bays, where they would be designated for buses during peak hours before being opened to all traffic during less busy times.

However, for the bus gate concept to work, it would mean relying on motorists complying with signage discouraging them to enter bus gate zones during prohibited times.

Asked how such compliance could work, NTA deputy chief executive and director of transport planning, Hugh Creegan, confirmed the body was examining the possibility of bringing in enforcement via cameras and fixed penalties.

Hugh Creegan confirmed the NTA is examining the possibility of enforcement via cameras and fixed penalties. Picture: Clare Keogh

"The NTA is currently involved with a working group that is looking at camera-based enforcement for bus lanes, bus gates, and certain offences at traffic junctions," he said.

"We are to produce a recommendation for the Department of Transport later this year.

"We're looking to other jurisdictions, what they do, the likes of London and Northern Ireland. The local authorities, non-police bodies, can also do enforcement using cameras.

Effectively, if somebody commits an offence and their number plate is read, a fine notice goes out to that person. Behaviour changes very quickly when people actually do receive fines.

"We're convinced with the amount of investment we're putting into BusConnects in Cork and Dublin and other places, that we have got to protect that investment by having things like camera enforcement and adherence to sensible rules that exist," he added.