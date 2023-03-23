Slain bishop to be remembered in Cork on Saturday

The Irish peacemaker Bishop of Los Angeles, David O’Connell, who was gunned down in LA last month, will be remembered in his native Cork this weekend just days after the man accused of his murder pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Carlos Medina, 61, was ordered by Superior Court Judge Armenui Amy Ashvanian on Wednesday to remain in jail in lieu of just over $2m bail pending his next court appearance on May 17.

Medina, the husband of Bishop O’Connell’s housekeeper, was brought before a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday charged with the murder of Bishop O’Connell, 69, at the bishop’s home on February 18, along with an allegation that he personally used a firearm.

He could face up to 35 years to life in prison, if convicted.

It comes as the people of Bishop O’Connell’s native parish in Glounthaune, Cork, prepare for a special Mass of remembrance at the Sacred Heart Church this Saturday evening, which will be celebrated by Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin.

Bishop O’Connell was born in Cork in 1953, raised in Glounthaune, and studied for the priesthood at the former All Hallows College in Dublin before he was ordained to serve in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979.

Peacemaker

He served as associate pastor in several parishes in south Los Angeles, and through his tireless work with communities afflicted by gang violence and poverty, he gained a reputation as a respected peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant.

He tried to ease tensions between locals and members of the LA Police Department and the LA Sheriff’s Department that eventually boiled over during the LA riots in 1992 following the beating of Rodney King by police officers.

As chairman of the interdiocesan Southern California Immigration Task Force, Bishop Dave, as he was known, spent recent years helping to co-ordinate the church’s response to immigrant children and families from Central America.

He sponsored the enrolment of several young immigrants in Catholic schools, a number of whom have advanced to college, he served as a member of the Priest Pension Board and on the Together in Mission Board as well as the Archdiocesan Finance Council.

In 2015, Pope Francis appointed him as an auxiliary bishop for the Los Angeles Archdiocese.

Shooting

He was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the bedroom of his home in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue, near Turnbull Canyon Road, on February 18 last. Tips from the public helped lead investigators to Medina, who was arrested at his home on February 20 after a long stand-off at his home.

Thousands of people attended Bishop O’Connell’s funeral Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on March 3. An exhibit honouring his life and legacy was later opened at the cathedral.