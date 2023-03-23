Suspect in Cork bishop killing pleads not guilty to murder charge

Carlos Medina has previously admitted killing Bishop David O'Connell
Bishop O’Connell, originally from Brooklodge, Glanmire, was found in his home on Hacienda Drive last Saturday after being shot multiple times. PictureL Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 09:02
Mairead Sheehy and Ann Murphy

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a Cork-born bishop David O'Connell who was shot dead in the US last month.

Carlos Medina, who has previously admitted killing Bishop O’Connell according to the district attorney, will remain in custody while the defense team analyse the case.

According to police, they are “in the early stages of the investigation”, with Medina’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Pedro Cortes, saying in a statement, adding that “it would be premature to comment on the merits of the case".

A preliminary hearing has been set for May 17.

Carlos Medina, 61, from Torrance in California was charged with the murder of the Cork-born bishop last month.

Additionally, he was also charged with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of an offence.

He had been arrested after barricading himself into his home following the discovery of the Bishop's body.

Bishop O’Connell, originally from Brooklodge, Glanmire, was found in his home on Hacienda Drive last Saturday after being shot multiple times. 

A church deacon made the discovery at around 1pm local time after Bishop O’Connell failed to turn up for a meeting.

There was no sign of a forced entry into the house, according to the District Attorney for Los Angeles County, George Gascon. 

Medina was brought before an arraignment hearing on Wednesday evening at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

Medina’s wife worked as a housekeeper for the bishop, while Medina himself also carried out some work for him on a number of occasions.

