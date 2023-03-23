University Hospital Waterford closed to visitors following infection outbreak

University Hospital Waterford (UHW) has closed to visitors following an outbreak of infection on the wards.

In a statement, the hospital announced its decision to suspend all visiting, with arrangements to be reviewed daily.

"While the outbreak affects the whole hospital, it has a direct impact on three wards," the statement read.

Among the exceptions to this rule are those visiting for compassionate reasons. In that case, visits must be arranged with the nurse in charge of the ward by contacting the relevant ward manager.

Visitors must wear a surgical face mask, which covers the mouth and nose, at all times in the hospital to prevent further spread of infection.

"Visiting may be further suspended during periods of outbreak to minimise transmission of infection," the statement read.

The announcement follows news earlier this month of a 48% increase in visitors to the emergency department in UHW following the temporary closure of Wexford General Hospital.

Following a fire incident, many emergency cases were diverted to UHW for treatment, which led to a spike in attendance.

Staff from Wexford were redeployed to neighbouring hospitals to help with the rising pressures.