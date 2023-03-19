Bantry Hospital revamp plans on hold after objection

Plans for a new public entrance and ambulance set-down bays at Bantry General Hospital have been put on hold after an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Cork County Council had initially given the green light to the development that would also see reconfiguration works, new ambulance and accessible parking, together with the demolition of an existing external ramp.

Located to the south of the town, there have been a number of extensions to Bantry General in recent years with 12 previous permissions for development at the site granted since 2002.

Currently, significant building works are taking place on a single-storey endoscopy unit and an extension to provide 16 beds for a stroke rehabilitation unit as well as an overflow car park.

Plans for the new entrance and set down bays were lodged in December, and Cork County Council granted the HSE getting the green light in February.

A council planner said: “During the last 10 years or so the future of Bantry Hospital has been somewhat uncertain which has been extensively reported elsewhere. But the provision of the new primary care facility, which is now completed and operational and which links with the rear of the hospital, and the last large-scale development permitted earlier in 2022 is currently under construction as well as the substation being further commitments to Bantry Hospital.”

The planner said the overall layout was “improved” and that it was “difficult” to see any justification as to why the development would raise any greater noise than the current set up.

“It is of course open for the HSE to read carefully the letter of submission to this application,” the planner added.

The planner was referencing a submission made by a person who lives close to the hospital, who cited a number of concerns including issues around the infrastructure required not being in place, the noise which will be generated by the development “not in keeping with the neighbourhood” and increase in traffic representing a “traffic hazard”.

In their appeal to An Bord Pleanála, the resident said that Cork County Council “saw fit to grant planning permission even though there are outstanding planning and legal issues” regarding the development, including out-of-date planning notices still remaining alongside new notices on site.

“The ongoing piecemeal approach to planning for such an important development as Bantry General Hospital should be regularised prior to the granting of planning permission."

The current application should be refused to address issues that will then “give everyone a clearer picture when any future planning application are made on this site”, the appeal added.

An Bord Pleanála has set a date of July 10 for the decision on the planning appeal. However, with thousands of applications in the planning body’s backlog, it is not whether a decision will be made on this date.