Replacing lost acute mental health beds 'will prolong suffering', says GP

Every bed lost in an acute mental health unit will just add to the “trauma, turmoil, and suffering” of those who need them, a GP has warned.

Dr Paul O’Sullivan was speaking after it was announced that one of the hospitals in his catchment area is to cut the number of available beds.

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) had expressed safety concerns about Bantry General Hospital’s mental health unit and asked the HSE last August to reduce the number of beds from 18 to 11.

After negotiations, it was eventually decided to reduce the number of beds to 15, resulting in a loss of three beds at the facility, which led to criticism.

In 2021, for example, the MHC noted that “the standard of the residents’ individual care plans inspected was poor and not reflective of recovery principles”.

It also found that it was “too small and cramped to provide care that respected residents’ dignity”.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “Although the number may not seem much to some people, the fact that there are three less beds at Bantry will mean time will have to be spent finding beds elsewhere.

That will take time, and will only prolong the trauma, turmoil, and suffering of those who need an acute bed.”

Cork South-West Independent TD Michael Collins said: “This decision paves the way for bed closures in the much-needed Bantry mental health unit from 18 beds to 15.

“At a time when more beds and a state-of-the-art mental health facility is required in Bantry, to serve the people of West Cork, we now find ourselves losing beds at a critical time for so many.

“We cannot lose not even one bed at this time, and the HSE has made a glaring mistake, and this terrible decision will have shocking consequences for all in West Cork.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West, Christopher O’Sullivan, said: “I welcome the agreement relating to Bantry Mental Health Services.

This is very positive news for mental health services in West Cork.”

MHC CEO John Farrelly said: “We will monitor the condition attached to the centre in the interests of patient’s safety.

“We have revised the condition as we have received sufficient reassurances and commitments from them that will address the issues at hand.

“The MHC welcome the commitments from the HSE to address our concerns and will closely monitor their progress and implementation."