Rogue treasure hunters disturb human remains at national monument site 

Investigations are under way after rogue treasure hunters with metal detectors and shovels disturbed human remains during one of a spate of recent illegal excavations at protected national monument sites.

Experts from the National Museum of Ireland, the National Monuments Service, and the Office of Public Works (OPW) spent Thursday assessing the damage to Ireland's archaeological heritage following the most recent incident involving illegal metal-detector use at Kilcrea Friary in Ovens, west of Cork city.

They identified at least 10 holes which were dug by detectorists at the protected national monument, a ruined medieval abbey built by Franciscans in the mid-15th century and occupied until the early 1600s. Its burial ground contains the remains of Art Ó Laoghaire, the subject of the epic poem written by Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill.

They are also preparing a report on the illegal digging of up to 70 holes at another national monument in Co Cork — the 16th century Conna Castle, east of Fermoy.

The Irish Examiner has confirmed that human remains of archaeological interest were disturbed during the illegal digging of one of those holes on the imposing outcrop upon which the castle is built.

Anne Carey, the district archaeologist in the National Monuments Service, has inspected the damage at both sites and is preparing reports to assist separate Garda investigations into the unauthorised excavations.

“People don't like it and people are upset by it. It affects the visitor experience," she said.

"It obviously affects the archaeological information that we have on the site. So we're very keen to have people be aware it's illegal,” she said.

The incident at Kilcrea Friary occurred on March 11 and was reported by a concerned member of the public who spotted two men on the site with a metal detector and digging tools. The incident at Conna Castle occurred in February and involved a group of people with metal detectors and shovels. It was also reported by a member of the public.

Speaking at Kilcrea Abbey on Thursday, Ms Carey said the scale of damage and the nature of disturbance caused at both sites is very evident.

Disturbed ground and discarded metal at Kilcrea Friary. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“It's very distressing to see excavations of this type and for this purpose in the monument,” she said. “Some of these holes are right up against the wall of the monument. You couldn't get closer to the monument.

“It's usually for the purposes of finding metal, but metal is just one of the aspects of the rich range of remains left by previous occupants of a site.

“The retrieving of metal alone in this manner destroys context, it destroys the things we're interested in which are left by the previous occupants. And it's just very disheartening to see this.”

Under the National Monuments Acts 1930 to 2004, it is illegal to use a metal detector at a protected national monument site, and even to be in possession of the device at the site, without the prior written consent of the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

Penalties include fines of up to €63,486 or three months in jail. Penalties for digging or excavating for archaeological objects without a licence include fines of just over €126,000 and up to 12 months in jail.

It is also illegal to promote the sale or use of detection devices for the purposes of searching for archaeological objects.

Anyone who finds an archaeological object must report it to the National Museum of Ireland within 96 hours.

Matthew Seaver, National Museum of Ireland assistant keeper, said those involved are 'stealing from the interpretation of the site '. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Matthew Seaver, an assistant keeper in the Irish antiquities division in the National Museum of Ireland, who was also at Kilcrea Abbey assessing the damage, said archaeological objects are the property of the State.

“The people involved in this activity are actually stealing from the interpretation of the site and the appreciation that the general public would have of these sites,” he said.

Anyone who spots detectorists at a national monument site has been urged to contact nationalmonuments@ahg.gov.ie where the reports will be investigated.