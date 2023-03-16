Revenue seize cigarettes and alcohol worth more than €63,000 in Ringaskiddy

It's the third time in the last seven days that Revenue have made a major seizure.
One of three major seizures by Revenue officers in the past week

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 18:22
David Kent

Revenue officers have seized 79,000 cigarettes and 57 litres of alcohol worth more than €63,000 during a search of a ship in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

The Italian-registered vessel, which had arrived via Belgium, was stopped at the port on Thursday.

Cigarettes of multiple brands were found, including L&M and Marlboro, while wine, spirits and beer were also seized.

A Revenue spokesperson said the goods represented a potential loss to the exchequer of almost €50,000.

It is the third time in the last seven days that Revenue have made a major seizure.

On Wednesday, as part of routine operations, 75kg of chewing tobacco was discovered at an address in Meath.

It had a value of over €41,000 and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Earlier this week, officers also seized over €500,000 worth of contraband drugs and medicines while examining parcels at an address in Dublin. The illegal products, which included over 21kg of herbal cannabis, were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs, Bailey and Sam.

The discoveries were made in parcels of various types, ranging from toys to make up and bike accessories. The parcels had originated in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, India and Canada and were destined for various addresses throughout Ireland.

Investigations into all of these seizures are ongoing.

The spokesperson said: "These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295."

