Seascapes presenter Fergal Keane announces departure from RTÉ

Cork native said decision to leave was to pursue other interests
Seascapes presenter Fergal Keane announces departure from RTÉ

Fergal Keane has been with RTÉ for 30 years.

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 14:25
Mairead Sheehy

RTÉ correspondent Fergal Keane has announced his departure from the national broadcaster after nearly 30 years. 

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Keane said it had been "an honour to tell people's stories". 

He said the decision to leave RTÉ was to pursue other interests. 

"That includes being a part-time farmer, part-time sailor and part-time content provider and writer for hire. A bit early for me but the draw of other adventures is strong," he said.

"After nearly 40 years in journalism reporting from all over the world I can say we only exist because people talk to us in the face of intolerance and intimidation."

Mr Keane said his only sadness in leaving is that his RTÉ Radio 1 programme Seascapes would be coming to an end. 

Seascapes is a maritime show bringing listeners around the coastline of Ireland and discussing different types of boats and yachts. 

Fergal Keane presented maritime programme Seascapes.
Fergal Keane presented maritime programme Seascapes.

Mr Keane, a native of Cork, is a known fan of sailing and he credits his upbringing for igniting his love of the sport. He learned to sail in Cobh as a child before moving on to Crosshaven.

Over the span of his career, he covered most major domestic events across RTÉ Radio 1's programmes.

He also spent three years as a member of RTÉ's Corporate Editorial Board, the organisation's top editorial decision-making group.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in 2020, Mr Keane revealed he had bought a derelict farm in Baltimore, which they were in the process of rebuilding.

"We’ve rebuilt the house and we’ve 10 acres of overgrown land that we are now starting to work on. It will be wildflower meadows and native trees and that kind of thing."

Read More

Ryan Tubridy to step down as host of The Late Late Show

More in this section

Planning granted for multi-million Crawford Art Gallery regeneration in Cork Planning granted for multi-million Crawford Art Gallery regeneration in Cork
Inquest gives verdict of unlawful killing of Kerry farmer Anthony O’Mahony Inquest gives verdict of unlawful killing of Kerry farmer Anthony O’Mahony
Cork diocese lifts remaining covid restrictions but changes to funerals set to remain Cork diocese lifts remaining covid restrictions but changes to funerals set to remain
Person: Fergal KeaneOrganisation: RTÉ
<p>The €1,001,749 expenditure included spending on building works and printing, as well as class materials. File picture</p>

Education body in Munster broke procurement rules in €1m of spending in 2021

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd