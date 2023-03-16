Seascapes presenter Fergal Keane announces departure from RTÉ

RTÉ correspondent Fergal Keane has announced his departure from the national broadcaster after nearly 30 years.

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Keane said it had been "an honour to tell people's stories".

He said the decision to leave RTÉ was to pursue other interests.

"That includes being a part-time farmer, part-time sailor and part-time content provider and writer for hire. A bit early for me but the draw of other adventures is strong," he said.

"After nearly 40 years in journalism reporting from all over the world I can say we only exist because people talk to us in the face of intolerance and intimidation."

Mr Keane said his only sadness in leaving is that his RTÉ Radio 1 programme Seascapes would be coming to an end.

Seascapes is a maritime show bringing listeners around the coastline of Ireland and discussing different types of boats and yachts.

Fergal Keane presented maritime programme Seascapes.

Mr Keane, a native of Cork, is a known fan of sailing and he credits his upbringing for igniting his love of the sport. He learned to sail in Cobh as a child before moving on to Crosshaven.

Over the span of his career, he covered most major domestic events across RTÉ Radio 1's programmes.

He also spent three years as a member of RTÉ's Corporate Editorial Board, the organisation's top editorial decision-making group.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in 2020, Mr Keane revealed he had bought a derelict farm in Baltimore, which they were in the process of rebuilding.

"We’ve rebuilt the house and we’ve 10 acres of overgrown land that we are now starting to work on. It will be wildflower meadows and native trees and that kind of thing."