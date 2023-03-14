Domestic violence, drug-driving, and shoplifting on rise in Cork City

Domestic violence, drug-driving, and shoplifting are among the crimes on the increase in Cork City, a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) has heard.

Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan told the committee that domestic violence cases had risen by 9% in the Cork City Division and by 4% and 3% respectively in the Cork North and Cork West Divisions, which he described as a matter of concern.

The senior garda urged anybody who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact the gardaí.

He said that thefts from shops in Cork city had risen to 332 for the first two months of this year compared to 186 for the comparable period in 2022.

Similar thefts were also up in the Cork North Division — from 47 to 93 —and in the Cork West Division they rose from 16 to 25.

Chief Supt O’Sullivan said this time last year a lot of shops were still closed as covid restrictions were in the process of being lifted, and this could possibly explain why there had been an increase in thefts in the first two months of this year.

He said that mobile criminals — those travelling from other areas to commit crimes — had been responsible for several shoplifting offences in the North Cork region. A number of these criminals had been apprehended by gardaí and are now before the courts.

Driving offences

Chief Supt O’Sullivan said that cases of driving while intoxicated had risen in Cork North from 57 to 80 and from 41 to 43 in the city. However, such cases had fallen in Cork West from 29 to 23.

He said gardaí are noticing an increase in those testing positive for drug-driving.

The number of road crashes is also on the increase across all three garda divisions. This is believed to be due to the fact that many workers are back commuting since covid restrictions were lifted.

Flowers left outside the boarded-up vacant house on Beecher street, Mallow where the body of a man believed to have been dead for 20 years was discovered. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould asked the meeting if the council and gardaí were going to carry out inspections of derelict sites following the tragic discovery a few months ago of the body of a man in Mallow in a boarded-up building. The man's body is believed to have lain there undiscovered for more than two decades.

County council assistant chief executive James Fogarty said derelict sites legislation does not give the council the right to enter and inspect a building, especially if it is in private ownership.

Mr Gould said he was disappointed to hear that because he didn’t want to see a repeat of the Mallow tragedy, and he would raise the matter in the Dáil.