Man, 50s, in critical condition following Kerry incident

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on Sunday evening.
The serious incident occurred shortly before 8pm at Spunkane in Waterville, Co Kerry.
A pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.
He is currently in a critical condition.
The road remains closed this morning as a technical examination of the scene is due to take place. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly appealing to those who may have footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Caherciveen Garda Station 066 947 3600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.