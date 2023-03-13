Man, 50s, in critical condition following Kerry incident

The serious incident occurred shortly before 8pm on Sunday.
Man, 50s, in critical condition following Kerry incident

The road remains closed this morning as a technical examination of the scene is due to take place.

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 08:11
Michelle McGlynn

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on Sunday evening.

The serious incident occurred shortly before 8pm at Spunkane in Waterville, Co Kerry.

A pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

He is currently in a critical condition.

The road remains closed this morning as a technical examination of the scene is due to take place. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who may have footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caherciveen Garda Station 066 947 3600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Minister: Cork County Council must 'get the finger out' if it needs vacant housing officers Minister: Cork County Council must 'get the finger out' if it needs vacant housing officers
Armed Gardaí help rescue neglected dogs in Mahon Armed Gardaí help rescue neglected dogs in Mahon
Kanturk killings: Gardaí complete internal review Kanturk killings: Gardaí complete internal review
Man, 50s, in critical condition following Kerry incident

Tributes to priest who anointed victims of Cork Airport crash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd