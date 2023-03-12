Tributes to priest who anointed victims of Cork Airport crash

Schools and communities around Cork City unite to express sorrow at the passing of the much-loved priest
The Very Reverend Canon Michael Murphy, the former Parish Priest of Ballyphehane in Cork City who has passed away. Picture: Mike English

Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 19:23
Jess Casey and Eoin English

Cork Airport has led tributes to the chaplain of the airport who supported staff during and after the tragic events in February 2011 in which six people lost their lives in a fatal crash.

The Very Reverend Canon Michael Murphy, the former Parish Priest of Ballyphehane, passed away this weekend unexpectedly.

“Everyone at Cork Airport extends our deepest condolences and sympathies to the relatives and friends of Very Reverend Canon Michael Murphy,” said Kevin Cullinane, group head of communications.

Then PP of Ballyphehane, Fr Michael Murphy celebrated Mass in May 2012 at Vita Cortex, Cork, on the 150th day of the former workers' sit-in at the factory. Picture: Denis Minihane 
Then PP of Ballyphehane, Fr Michael Murphy celebrated Mass in May 2012 at Vita Cortex, Cork, on the 150th day of the former workers' sit-in at the factory. Picture: Denis Minihane 

“He gave outstanding pastoral support during and after the tragic events of February 10, 2011 at Cork Airport.” 

The then Fr Murphy, who was the parish priest in Ballyphehane, cycled to the airport to administer the last rites to the six people who died in the Manx2 air crash at the airfield.

He told the  Irish Examiner at the time: “I was brought out on to the runway where the tent was — the bodies were inside there. I anointed everyone and we remembered them all at Masses.”

A native of Blackpool in Cork City, Canon Murphy was ordained a priest of the diocese in St Mary and St Anne’s Cathedral, Cork, in June 1968.

Bishop Fintan Gavin and Canon Michael Murphy PP with some parishioners following Mass celebrated by the Bishop on his first visit to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyphehane. Picture: Mike English
Bishop Fintan Gavin and Canon Michael Murphy PP with some parishioners following Mass celebrated by the Bishop on his first visit to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyphehane. Picture: Mike English

He was a brother of the late Fr Joe Murphy who also served in the diocese.

He began his priestly ministry on temporary mission in the Archdiocese of Southwark, England. On his return to Cork and Ross in 1969, he moved to Gurranabraher Parish as curate.

In 1975, he joined the Cork and Ross South American Mission until 1981.

He then served as curate in Carrigaline Parish followed by a term as Chaplain to the Defence Forces in Collins Barracks, before being appointed Parish Priest of Ballyphehane Parish.

The Manx2.com Fairchild Metroline twin turbo prop aircraft that crashed at Cork Airport on February 10, 2011, with the loss of six lives. File picture: Denis Minihane
The Manx2.com Fairchild Metroline twin turbo prop aircraft that crashed at Cork Airport on February 10, 2011, with the loss of six lives. File picture: Denis Minihane

He retired as parish priest of Ballyphehane in September 2022 and ministered in Ballinlough as assistant priest since.

Fr Murphy was always a “great support” to Coláiste Éamann Rís and the wider community, according to principal Aaron Woulfe.

“He had a genuine interest in his parishioners, and was greatly missed when he was moved to Ballinlough," Mr Woulfe said. 

Then Fr Michael Murphy celebrating his last Mass as Defence Forces chaplain at Collins Barracks, Cork, before moving to Ballyphehane Parish in the city. Picture: Brian Lougheed
Then Fr Michael Murphy celebrating his last Mass as Defence Forces chaplain at Collins Barracks, Cork, before moving to Ballyphehane Parish in the city. Picture: Brian Lougheed

"He was committed to fostering faith in young people and always involved young people in the church. He really was a man of the people.” 

The Very Reverend Canon Michael Murphy is survived by his loving brother, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, his fellow clergy, the parishioners of Ballyphehane and his former parishes, relatives, and friends especially Sr Monica and Colette. 

