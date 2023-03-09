School closures across Munster following heavy patches of snow

Multiple secondary schools across Munster have announced closures due to heavy levels of snowfall overnight.

Numerous schools in West Limerick have made the decision to close today, including Coláiste Íde agus Iosef in Abbeyfeale, Hazelwood college in Dromcolligher and Desmond College, Newcastlewest.

A number of primary schools have also been closed due to the adverse conditions.

The news follows heavy snowfall, falling in patches across the country this morning, following warnings that over 10cm of snow is set to land over the next 24 hours.

Snow was reported in a swathe across the southern half of the country, from Ballylynan, Co Laois to parts of North Kerry.

From Clare to Waterford, Munster residents reported a thick layer of snow in their back gardens, taking to Twitter to showcase their delight.

Cork residents took to Twitter to share their disappointment, with only rain falling so far in the Rebel county.

Reports of snow in Limerick and Clare already coming in. This photo was taken by Paddy in Limerick in the last hour. pic.twitter.com/fIR88PxWs4 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 9, 2023

The weather follows a status yellow snow and ice warning issued for the entire country that came into effect at 3am on Thursday night and will remain in place until 11pm tonight.

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country, with "widespread icy stretches" anticipated.

The warning will come into effect at 9pm on Thursday evening and remain until 10am on Friday.

The forecaster has warned these temperatures will lead to "accumulations of snow", followed by "icy conditions".

Snow sightings in West Clare

Met Éireann spokesperson Gerry Murphy has warned of snow and sleet showers across much of the country today.

Speaking on RTE's Morning Ireland, he revealed the country is "in the grip" of a cold snap which will last until the end of the week.

A band of rain which has begun moving northwards across the country has begun falling as sleet and snow as temperatures drop, he explained.

The north midlands, Connacht and Ulster will experience the worst of this weather which will extend across the remainder of the country this evening with "disruptive" snow falls on the east coast tonight.

As the band crosses the country there will be improved conditions in the south west, he added.

Cork County Council have assured motorists they will be salting designated priority routes but are advising motorists to exercise extreme caution due to prolonged periods of low temperatures, rain, sleet and snow.

"Conditions like these can be challenging to treat with intermittent rainfall/snow and freezing conditions likely between salting treatments that may result in icy conditions," a spokesperson said.

The weather is set to become milder over the weekend, with lows of -3C to 3C expected on Friday night.

"The last of the rain and sleet will clear the northeast early on Saturday night and most places will be dry with variable cloud and clear spells for a time," the forecaster said.