Teenager seriously injured in Clare collision

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 09:52
Mairead Sheehy

A woman in her late teens has been seriously injured following a single vehicle collision in Clare in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at about 2.50am on the R458 at Cappanapeasta, Crusheen.

"The driver of the car, a woman aged in her late teens, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries," said a Garda spokesperson.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed for forensic examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video (dash-cam footage), to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6488100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Place: Clare
