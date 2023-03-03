'It is a very proud day for me' - Latest recruits bring multi-lingual air to Haulbowline

The Naval Service may be short of personnel, but it has been boosted with a host of newly-qualified ‘multi-lingual’ sailors who can speak Hungarian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Russian and Lithuanian.

In what’s believed to be a first, a Hungarian officer’s uniform was seen in Haulbowline, Co. Cork, when Colonel Geza Gulyás came to honour his son Gézna’s entrance into the Naval Service as one of 11 newly qualified recruits.

As the Irish national anthem played the Hungarian officer turned towards the Tricolour and saluted it. After the formal ceremony concluded he went down onto the parade ground and gave his son a huge hug.

“It is a very proud day for me. My son wanted to be a sailor, but we don’t have a navy in Hungary as we’re landlocked,” the colonel said.

His son said he chose to live in Ireland “because it’s one of the best countries in the world".

Arturs Ozolins, 25, from Co. Cavan, is originally from Latvia, but moved here 20 years ago. The bodybuilder, who worked as a personal trainer, enjoys constructing and modifying cars in his spare time.

Philipp Serrano, 19, the youngest recruit, lives in Tramore, Co. Waterford but is of German extraction. His father and grandfather served in the German navy and he is fluent in their tongue.

The best recruit award went to Brazilian-born Matteus König, 27, a Sao Paulo university graduate in physical education who is an accomplished boxer and fluent in Portuguese and Spanish.

Jamie Troy, from Longford, already has a brother serving in the Naval Service and his love of the sea came from spending time fishing with his father.

The only woman in the group is Aiva Twomey, 22. Her late uncle was commandant in the army and she won the ‘best kit’ award.

Sean Beggan, 25, from Palmerstown, Co. Dublin, won the marksman trophy and is a dab hand at repairing motors. He’s also a qualified lifeguard.

The navy has been conducting major recruitment drives in schools and one of the first to pay off from this is the arrival of Tristan Howe, from Croom, Co. Limerick.

Jack Burns joined up because living in the coastal village of Clogherhead, Co. Louth, he’d always been attracted to seafaring, while it was in the genes for Skibbereen, Co. Corkman Sam Field who had a great grandfather who served in the Royal Navy.

Meanwhile, Conor Jack McManus from Bundoran, Co. Donegal, will certainly add his athleticism to the navy’s sports teams as he’s very keen on Gaelic Football, soccer and running.

The passing out parade was overseen by the navy’s most senior officer Commodore Michael Malone and the Officer Commanding the Naval College, Commander Caoimhín MacUnfraidh.

The recruit class was named Francis McClintok in honour of an Irish explorer (1819 – 1907) who joined the Royal Navy and is credited with several discoveries in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.

The 11 successfully completed 22 weeks of intensive training preparing them as Ordinary Rating. They will continue their training to commence branch/specialised training prior to being posted to the fleet. Specialised training will include Seamanship/Gunnery, Mechanical/Engineering and Logistics.

The recruits raised more than €3,000 for the Irish Cancer Society by running a combined 834kms over 24 hours.